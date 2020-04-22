Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and daughter lead People's 30th 'Beautiful' issue

FILE PHOTO: 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 21/01/2018 – Actresses Goldie Hawn (L) and Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and baby granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa graced the cover of “People” magazine’s annual Beautiful issue on Tuesday.

It was the first time that three generations had appeared on the Beautiful cover, which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the celebrity publication’s most coveted honors.

“These women illustrate what is important to us right now: positivity, kindness, laughter, and family,” said “People”‘s editor in chief, Dan Wakeford.

In the magazine, “Private Benjamin” star Hawn, 74, and “Almost Famous” actress Hudson, 41, talk about their relationship and the challenges of parenting.

“Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani ... going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of

confidence,’ you know?” Hudson told the magazine.

The double issue, on newsstands on Friday, contains 40 pages of other stars, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Wilson who photographed themselves for the “Barefaced Beauties” section.

Michelle Pfeiffer was the first person to be featured on the cover of the Most Beautiful special issue in 1990. Others over the years have included five-time favorite Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyonce.

The feature was changed in 2018 to simply the Beautiful issue.