MILAN (Reuters) - Bernardo Bertolucci, the Italian director famous for movies such as “Last Tango in Paris” and “The Last Emperor”, has died at 77, Italian media reported on Monday.

Bertolucci, who hailed from the northern Italian town of Parma, had been ill and died at his home in Rome, media said.