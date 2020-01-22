Saudi prince had 'possible involvement' in hacking of Bezos phone: U.N. experts

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 14, 2019. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - UN experts said on Wednesday that they had information pointing to the “possible involvement” of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone in 2018.

A joint statement from Agnes Callamard, the United Nations special rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and David Kaye, the UN’s special rapporteur for free expression, said that allegation “demands immediate investigation by U.S. and other relevant authorities.”

Saudi officials have called the allegations absurd.