Former U.S. Attorney Bharara joins CNN as senior legal analyst

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara is joining CNN as a senior legal analyst, a CNN spokesman said on Thursday.

Bharara was fired as U.S. Attorney in March by President Donald Trump, after refusing to resign his post when asked to do so by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Bharara joins CNN, a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), at a time when the cable network faces numerous accusations of being “fake news” from President Trump on Twitter.

CNN declined to give further details on Bharara joining the network.

The former U.S. Attorney also launched a weekly podcast called “Stay Tuned with Preet” on WNYC, which aired the first episode on Wednesday. Bharara detailed the story of his firing for the first time, including how President Trump initially asked him to remain in his post after the election, and also spoke with former CIA Director Leon Panetta in the episode.

Bharara may also address the circumstances of his firing in a book he is expected to publish in January 2019 with publisher Alfred A. Knopf.

Shortly after his firing in March, Bharara joined New York University Law School as a distinguished scholar in residence. He said in a statement he will use the opportunity to address issues such as honest government, corporate accountability and criminal and social justice.

