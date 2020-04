FILE PHOTO: Musician Bill Withers speaks as he is inducted during the 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died at age 81 from heart complications, Rolling Stone magazine reported on Friday, citing a statement from his family.