Bloomberg could sell his company if he runs for President: Business Insider

FILE PHOTO - Businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at the opening of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Billionaire Michael Bloomberg said he was likely to sell his financial data and news company Bloomberg LP if he runs for president, Business Insider reported, citing an interview he gave to a local radio station.

Bloomberg said he would either sell the company, or put it in a blind trust, but that at his age, 76, it makes more sense to sell it, according to the report.

“I think at my age, if selling it is possible, I would do that,” Bloomberg reportedly said in the interview with Radio Iowa.

Bloomberg LP was not immediately available for comment.