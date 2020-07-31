Alan Parker, director of 'Bugsy Malone' and 'Mississippi Burning', has died - UK media

FILE PHOTO: British film director Sir Alan Parker, for the second edition of the Valletta Film Festival during which his 1978 film Midnight Express is being screened, talks to local media at a hotel in Valletta, Malta, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

LONDON (Reuters) - British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from “Bugsy Malone”, a gangster comedy featuring children armed with cream-shooting guns, to tense prison drama “Midnight Express”, has died aged 76, British media reported on Friday.

Parker, who also directed “Fame”, “Evita”, “Mississippi Burning”, “The Commitments” and other successful movies, died on Friday after a lengthy illness, according to the media reports.