'X-Men' film director Bryan Singer sued for alleged sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Brian Singer, the director of the film series “X-Men”, has been sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2003, according to a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Washington state.

FILE PHOTO: Director Bryan Singer arrives at a screening of X-Men Apocalypse at a cinema in London, Britain, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Singer has denied the accusation.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday on behalf of a man named Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, said the alleged assault took place in the Seattle area at a party aboard a private yacht at which alcohol was served, according to court documents.

In the lawsuit, Sanchez-Guzman alleged that Singer was a guest at the party and took him on a tour of the yacht and sexually assaulted him. The lawsuit charges Singer with sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and sexual exploitation of children.

Singer’s spokesman, Andrew Brettler, said the allegations were false, and this case would fail like another case brought against Singer in 2014 did.

“Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end,” Brettler said in an email.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm any of the allegations made in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit asks for damages to be determined at a trial.

The accusation against Singer is one of a number against prominent American men in politics, media and entertainment who have been accused in recent months of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The lawsuit comes days after Singer, 52, was dropped as the director of 20th Century Fox film “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Entertainment trade publications including “Variety” and “The Hollywood Reporter”, citing unnamed sources, said Singer had clashed with the film’s lead actor and failed to turn up on the movie set.

Singer was previously sued for sexual misconduct in 2014 by a man named Michael Egan, who accused the director of abusing him as a minor. Singer called the claims “completely false” and a “sick, twisted shakedown” at the time. The lawsuit was later dismissed.