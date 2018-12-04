Trump will visit Bush family on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump take a moment of silence at the casket containing the body of former US President George H.W. Bush in Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2018. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said he will visit the mourning family of former President George H.W. Bush on Tuesday at Blair House, near the White House.

“Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today. The former First Lady will be coming over to the White House this morning to be given a tour of the Christmas decorations by Melania. The elegance & precision of the last two days have been remarkable!” Trump tweeted, referring to former first lady Laura Bush, the deceased Bush’s daughter-in-law.

Located across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, Blair House is the official guest house for U.S. presidents.

Trump will attend Wednesday’s state funeral for Bush at Washington National Cathedral, but is not expected to speak. Trump did not attend the funeral for Bush’s wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who passed away in April and who had criticized him during his presidential campaign.

Since competing with former Florida Governor Jeb Bush for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, Trump has had a rocky relationship with the Bush family, a political dynasty that includes former President George W. Bush.

Trump also did not attend the funeral of Senator John McCain, a one-time Republican presidential candidate, this year.