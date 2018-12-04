Trump will visit Bush family on Tuesday

Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2018. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said he will visit the mourning family of former President George H.W. Bush on Tuesday at Blair House, near the White House.

“Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today. The former First Lady will be coming over to the White House this morning to be given a tour of the Christmas decorations by Melania. The elegance & precision of the last two days have been remarkable!” Trump tweeted, referring to former first lady Laura Bush, the deceased Bush’s daughter-in-law.