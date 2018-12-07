NY judge orders rapper Cardi B to stay away from victims in brawl

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York judge on Friday ordered rapper Cardi B to have no contact with two bartenders she allegedly attacked in a strip-club brawl, but allowed her to remain free after she skipped a court appearance earlier in the week.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Scott Dunn allowed the hip-hop star, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, to remain free without bail, a spokeswoman from the Queens District Attorney’s Office said. The judge had threatened to have her arrested for not showing up in court on Monday.

The rapper got some more good news on Friday. Her single, “I Like It,” was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Cardi B, 26, is charged with reckless endangerment, harassment and assault for allegedly throwing bottles and chairs in the Angels NYC strip club in the New York City borough of Queens after getting into an argument with two of the club’s bartenders early on the morning of Aug. 29, according to police.

The singer had accused one of the bartenders of having an affair with her husband, Offset, a member of the rap trio Migos, local media have reported.

The couple was in the news earlier this week when Cardi B announced on Instagram that she had broken up with Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B’s lawyer, Jeff Kern, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing the two bartenders.

She is due back in court on Jan. 31 to face the misdemeanor charges. She could serve up to one year in prison, if found guilty.

The rapper received a total of five Grammy Award nominations on Friday.