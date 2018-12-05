Rapper Cardi B announces breakup with husband Offset on Instagram

FILE PHOTO: Cardi B and her husband Offset perform during the Jingle Ball concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, U.S., November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Rapper Cardi B has separated from her husband Offset, who is part of the rap trio Migos, she said in a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, married Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, in September 2017 at the couple’s home in Atlanta. The couple’s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born in July.

In the 42-second video, Cardi B, 26, said she was seeking a divorce after failing to reconcile with Offset, 26.

“We’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners, and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said.

Cardi B, who captioned the video post: “There you go ... peace and love,” said the split was amicable and that the couple grew out of love.

A representative for Cardi B did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment. A rep for Offset did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cardi B failed to appear in criminal court on Monday in New York to face charges of assault in connection with a fight at a local strip club.

A judge rescheduled the hearing for Friday and said the rapper could face an arrest warrant if she does not appear.