Rapper Cardi B due in New York court to face charges over strip club brawl

FILE PHOTO: 2019 BET Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2019 - Cardi B accepts the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B was due to appear in court on Tuesday to face felony assault charges over a fight at a New York City strip club.

The 26-year-old performer, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was scheduled to appear at the New York Supreme Court in the borough of Queens at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), according to court records. Her lawyer, Jeff Kern, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cardi B surrendered to New York City police last October after a complaint claimed she was involved in a fight in August at the Angels NYC strip club in Queens.

She initially faced misdemeanor charges of assault and reckless endangerment, but was indicted by a grand jury on felony charges earlier this month.

According to the New York Times, Cardi B accused one of two sisters who tend bar at the Angels NYC club of having an affair with her husband, Offset, who is part of the rap trio Migos. Citing police, the newspaper said Cardi B’s bodyguards and members of her entourage attacked the sisters with bottles and chairs.

Cardi B, a two-time Grammy award nominee, has topped music charts in recent years with hits including “Bodak Yellow” and “Girls Like You,” a collaboration with Maroon 5.