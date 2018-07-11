FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
July 11, 2018 / 4:28 PM / a day ago

Rapper Cardi B gives birth to girl with husband Offset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Cardi B has given birth to her first child, a baby girl, with her rapper husband Offset, according to an announcement she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Rapper Cardi B arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The parents named the child Kulture Kiari Cephus, Cardi B said on an Instagram post that featured a nude pregnancy photo of the 25-year-old “Be Careful” singer surrounded by flowers.

The baby’s name is an apparent nod to albums Culture and Culture II from Migos, the rap group of which Offset is a member. His real name is Kiari Cephus.

The birth came just weeks after Cardi B confirmed in a statement that she and Offset, 26, had been secretly married in September.

Cardi B’s real name is Belcalis Almanzar. She announced that she was pregnant during an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in April.

It is the fourth child for Offset, who has three other children from previous relationships.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.