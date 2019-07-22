Chelsea Clinton gives birth to third child

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea Clinton speaks on stage during the 30th annual GLAAD awards ceremony in New York City, New York, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, gave birth to her third child on Monday morning, she said on Twitter.

“This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky,” Clinton, who is married to the investor Marc Mezvinsky, wrote on Twitter. “We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”

Clinton is the vice chairwoman of her family’s global philanthropy group, the Clinton Foundation, and lives in New York.

She and her husband had a daughter, Charlotte, in 2014 and a son, Aidan, in 2016.

Her mother, Hillary Clinton, wrote on Twitter that she and Bill Clinton are “thrilled” at the news.