American singer Chris Brown released from French police custody: prosecutor's office

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. singer Chris Brown, who was arrested in Paris on Monday with two other people on suspicion of rape, has been released from police custody, the French prosecutor’s office said.

The police are still investigating the case, the French prosecutor’s office added.

The arrests were first reported by Closer magazine, which said Brown, his bodyguard and a friend were detained after a 24-year-old woman alleged she was raped at the singer’s suite at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on the night of Jan. 15.

The woman said she had met the men at a Paris nightclub earlier in the evening, according to the magazine.

Neither Brown nor his agents responded to requests for comment.

Brown, 29, whose previous legal troubles include assaulting singer Rihanna in 2009, had remained in custody on Tuesday, a judicial source said.

Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in an incident that made headlines around the world when a photo of her bruised face was released.

In 2016, Brown was arrested in Los Angeles after a woman said he had pointed a gun at her. Brown denied any wrongdoing.

A rape conviction in France can carry a sentence of 15 years.