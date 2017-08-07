FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actors Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce they are separating
August 7, 2017 / 5:23 AM / 2 months ago

Actors Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce they are separating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are splitting up after eight years of marriage, they said on Sunday.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Pratt, 38, said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

Faris, 40, posted a statement along the same lines on her social media pages.

Pratt, known for starring roles in blockbusters “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Lego Movie” and “Jurassic World,” and Faris, star of the “Scary Movie” franchise and the TV sitcom “Mom,” have a four-year-old child.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the couple said. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The couple married in 2009, two years after co-starring in the film “Take Me Home Tonight.” It was Pratt’s first marriage and Faris’ second.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Nick Macfie

