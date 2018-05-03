Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from film academy -statement

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Television’s Bill Cosby and Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski were expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy Awards presenters said in a statement on Thursday.
The Academy said Cosby and Polanski were expelled “in accordance with the organization’s Standards of Conduct.”
Cosby was found guilty of sex crimes. Polanski in 1977 admitted to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl in Los Angeles.
Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker