Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from film academy: statement

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Television’s Bill Cosby and Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski were expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy Awards presenters said in a statement on Thursday.

Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

The Academy said Cosby and Polanski were expelled “in accordance with the organization’s Standards of Conduct.”

Cosby was found guilty of sex crimes. Polanski in 1977 admitted to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl in Los Angeles.