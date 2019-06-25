Entertainment News
June 25, 2019 / 9:19 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Bill Cosby appeals 2018 conviction for Pennsylvania sex attack

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bill Cosby’s lawyers on Tuesday appealed his Pennsylvania conviction for drugging and sexually attacking former Temple University administrator Andrea Constand at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

Attorneys for the 81-year-old once-beloved American actor, star of “The Cosby Show,” submitted a written appeal of the 2018 guilty verdict to the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Reporting and writing by Barbara Goldberg in New York; additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
