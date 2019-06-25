Bill Cosby appeals 2018 conviction for Pennsylvania sex attack

FILE PHOTO: Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bill Cosby’s lawyers on Tuesday appealed his Pennsylvania conviction for drugging and sexually attacking former Temple University administrator Andrea Constand at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

Attorneys for the 81-year-old once-beloved American actor, star of “The Cosby Show,” submitted a written appeal of the 2018 guilty verdict to the Pennsylvania Superior Court.