Judge deems Cosby 'sexually violent predator' at sentencing hearing

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (Reuters) - Comedian Bill Cosby was declared a “sexually violent predator” under Pennsylvania law on Tuesday ahead of his sentencing for sexual assault.

The designation came as Cosby, 81, awaited the possibility of a prison sentence for the drugging and sexual assault of his one-time friend Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, in 2004.

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill said he would hand down the entertainer’s sentence on Tuesday afternoon, which will cap his downfall from “America’s Dad” to disgraced felon.

O’Neill’s decision to designate Cosby a predator means the once-beloved star will have to undergo monthly counseling and register as a sex offender with police for the rest of his life. Neighbors and schools will be notified of his address and crimes.

Cosby then spoke with prosecutors as they laid out some of the terms, including the requirement that he must notify Constand of his address and other information.

“I have to?” Cosby asked. He was told Constand would be notified by a party designated by him, not him personally.

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after his first day of sentencing hearings in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

“Good!” Cosby said.

Cosby’s lawyers have already said they plan to appeal his conviction, and he has denied any wrongdoing. Asked if he wanted to address the court with a statement before sentencing, Cosby declined through his lawyers.

Prosecutors have asked that Cosby, who was found guilty in April, be sentenced to the maximum sentence of between five and 10 years in prison. He is the first celebrity to be convicted since the emergence last year of the #MeToo movement, the national reckoning with sexual misconduct that has ended the careers of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields.

Cosby cemented his family-friendly reputation playing the mischievous but lovable Dr. Cliff Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show.”

That has since been eclipsed by his conviction. More than 50 other women also have accused him of sexual abuse going back decades, with most too old to prosecute. The Constand case is the only allegation that has resulted in a conviction.

In a written victim impact statement given to the court on Monday, Constand said the attack had turned her into a woman who was “stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward.”

“Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it,” she wrote.

