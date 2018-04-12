Model Janice Dickinson tells trial that Cosby drugged, raped her

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (Reuters) - Retired supermodel Janice Dickinson testified on Thursday that comedian Bill Cosby drugged her under the guise of giving her a pill for menstrual cramps then raped her at a Lake Tahoe home in 1982.

Cosby, who played the loveable patriarch and “America’s Dad” on “The Cosby Show,” is standing for his second criminal trial on allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting former friend and colleague Andrea Constand, 45, in 2004.

“I wanted to hit him, wanted to punch him in the face,” said Dickinson, a highly successful model in the 1970s and 1980s. “I felt anger, was humiliated, disgusted, ashamed.”

Dickinson is among 50 other women who have made similar accusations - all cases too old to prosecute. Five accusers are being permitted by Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill to tell their stories to the jury in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom.

Describing a similar scenario to three previous accusers, Dickinson said Cosby contacted her and offered career help. She had an uneventful meeting at his home on the Upper East Side of New York, but he phoned her again while she was doing a calendar shoot in Bali, Indonesia.

He invited her to fly to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, to meet with him for more career counseling. She evoked brief laughter in the courtroom when she recounted Cosby wanted her to fly coach, but she insisted and got a first-class ticket.

Dickinson testified she met Cosby and his musical director for dinner and complained of menstrual cramps.

“I have something for that,” Cosby said, according to her testimony.

Model Janice Dickinson, walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse while on a break from testifying against actor and comedian Bill Cosby during the fourth day of his sexual assault retrial case in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

He gave her a little blue pill, which she swallowed. Cosby then took her back to his room, where Dickinson, 27 at the time, shot several pictures of him with her Polaroid camera that were projected in court.

“I was really light-headed,” she said. “When I spoke, it didn’t sound like words were coming out. We weren’t discussing my career. He was on the phone.”

When he finished his call, he climbed on top of her, she testified.

“I remember his breath, the taste of his kiss, cigars and espresso. Here was ‘America’s Dad’ on top of me, a happily married man with five kids, and how very, very wrong it was,” Dickinson said.

She found semen between her legs the next day, she said. Confronting Cosby later that day, she demanded to know why he did it. His response was silence and a facial expression that conveyed, “You’re crazy,” she testified.

Dickinson said she did not report the assault to police out of fear it would destroy her career. She said she had long struggled to make it as a model and finally had premiere clients such as cosmetics titan Revlon, Inc. “who would not have appreciated it if I had been raped and gone to the police.”

Defense lawyer Thomas Mesereau began his cross-examination by focusing on a book ostensibly authored by Dickinson but actually ghost-written by Pablo Fenjves, who also ghost-wrote O.J. Simpson’s book, “If I Did It.”

When Mesereau said she had told a very different story about the encounter with Cosby in the book, Dickinson protested that it was not written by her and that she approved it because she needed the money for her children’s education.