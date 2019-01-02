Daryl Dragon of pop duo Captain and Tennille dies at 76

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Singer Daryl Dragon, best known as “The Captain” of 1970s pop duo Captain and Tennille, has died at the age of 76, his publicist said on Wednesday.

Dragon died of renal failure in Arizona on Wednesday, publicist Harlan Boll said in a statement.

Captain and Tennille were best known for 1970s hit songs “Love Will Keep Us Together” and “Do That to Me One More Time.”

They also hosted their own television variety series from 1976–77.

Toni Tennille, who married Dragon in 1975, was with him when he died. “He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life, when I was with him,” Tennille said in a statement.

The couple divorced in 2014 but remained friends.