Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz wounded in Dominican Republic shooting

(Reuters) - Former Boston Red Sox slugger David “Big Papi” Ortiz was shot in the back in his native Dominican Republic and was recovering in a hospital in Santo Domingo on Monday, the Red Sox said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 3, 2019; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox former player David Ortiz (red hat) walks on the field prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Ortiz, 43, was shot at close range during an ambush at a bar in the capital late on Sunday, CBS Boston reported, citing Dominican police. Two other people were hit and wounded during the shooting, including Jhoel López, a television host, CBS reported.

El Nuevo Diario published what it said was security camera footage of the moment the shooting occurred, which showed seated patrons at the bar suddenly fleeing, leaving toppled chairs behind them.

Police said bystanders captured and beat the gunman, who was recovering from injuries before being questioned by investigators, CBS reported.

The baseball star was out of surgery and in a stable condition and expected to make a full recovery, his father, Leo Ortiz, told reporters in Santo Domingo, according to CBS.

“Big Papi will be around for a long time,” he told reporters.

The Red Sox said they were in contact with the family.

“We have offered David’s family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts,” the statement said.

Ortiz played for the Red Sox for 14 seasons before retiring in 2016, according to Major League Baseball’s website.

His former teammate Pedro Martinez called Ortiz a “strong man.”

“I’m at peace knowing you out of danger,” he wrote on Twitter.