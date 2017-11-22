FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
David Cassidy, teen heartthrob of 'The Partridge Family,' dies at 67
#Entertainment News
November 22, 2017 / 2:23 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

David Cassidy, teen heartthrob of 'The Partridge Family,' dies at 67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - David Cassidy, a singer and actor whose androgynous features and jaunty voice made him a 1970s teen heartthrob on the television show “The Partridge Family,” died on Tuesday at age 67, his publicist said.

FILE PHOTO: David Cassidy smiles for photographers outside the Phoenix theatre in London, Britain October 23, 1995. REUTERS/Andrew Shaw/File Photo

Cassidy entered a hospital over the weekend for treatment of liver failure. He died in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital, his publicist, Jo-Ann Geffen, said in a telephone interview. [nL1N1NO0JA]

In “The Partridge Family,” Cassidy played a young man named Keith Partridge, whose widowed mother formed a touring pop band with her children. Cassidy’s character sang lead.

The sitcom ran from 1970 to 1974 and produced a number of hit songs, including “I Think I Love You,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart in November 1970.

Geffen released a statement from his family that said Cassidy died surrounded by family “with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long.”

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Daniel Trotta in New York; Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
