David Cassidy, teen heartthrob of 'The Partridge Family,' dies at 67

(Reuters) - David Cassidy, a singer and actor whose androgynous features and jaunty voice made him a 1970s teen heartthrob on the television show “The Partridge Family,” died on Tuesday at age 67, his publicist said.

FILE PHOTO: David Cassidy smiles for photographers outside the Phoenix theatre in London, Britain October 23, 1995. REUTERS/Andrew Shaw/File Photo

Cassidy entered a hospital over the weekend for treatment of liver failure. He died in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital, his publicist, Jo-Ann Geffen, said in a telephone interview. [nL1N1NO0JA]

In “The Partridge Family,” Cassidy played a young man named Keith Partridge, whose widowed mother formed a touring pop band with her children. Cassidy’s character sang lead.

The sitcom ran from 1970 to 1974 and produced a number of hit songs, including “I Think I Love You,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart in November 1970.

Geffen released a statement from his family that said Cassidy died surrounded by family “with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long.”