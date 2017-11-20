'Touched By An Angel' actress Della Reese dead at 86

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress and gospel singer Della Reese, who appeared for years in the “Touched By An Angel” television series, has died at the age of 86 at her home in California, her family said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Actress Della Reese speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of the star for actress Roma Downey on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The actress “passed away peacefully at her California home surrounded by love” on Sunday, her husband Franklin Lett and her family said in a statement.

The statement was posted on the family’s behalf by Reese’s co-star Roma Downey on her Instagram page.

“Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people,” the statement added.

FILE PHOTO: Actress Della Reese speaks as actor Freddie Prinze, Jr. (not pictured) looks on during ceremonies honoring his late father, Freddie Prinze, as his father's star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 14, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

No cause of death was given but Reese had suffered from diabetes which was diagnosed some 17 years ago.

Detroit-born Reese was trained as a gospel singer and first found fame in the late 1950s and early 1960s with pop and jazz hits like “Don’t You Know.”

FILE PHOTO: Actress Della Reese arrives at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's (NAACP) Image Awards in Pasadena, California, U.S., February 12, 2000. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

By 1969, she had her own talk show “Della” - the first to be hosted by an African-American woman. She then landed roles in shows like “It Takes Two” and “Crazy Like a Fox”

Her biggest part however was her role as the sarcastic supervisor angel Tess on the supernatural CBS TV series “Touched By An Angel,” which ran for nine years until 2003.

Reese also sang the title song “Walk With You.”