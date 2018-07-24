Singer Demi Lovato reported hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop star Demi Lovato was reportedly taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday due to a possible heroin overdose, celebrity website TMZ said.

2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Lovato, 25, who has spoken openly about cocaine and alcohol abuse in the past, released a song last month called “Sober,” saying she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Representatives for Lovato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Los Angeles police said they had responded to a medical emergency call on Tuesday involving a woman on the Hollywood Hills street where Lovato reportedly has a home, but declined to name the person.

TMZ, quoting law enforcement sources, said Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital from her home with what they said appeared to be a heroin overdose. Her condition was not immediately known.

Lovato shot to fame on Disney Channel shows “Camp Rock” and “Sonny with a Chance” 10 years ago, and went on to forge a pop career with hits like “Skyscraper” and “Sorry Not Sorry.”

In her June song “Sober”, she sings “Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”