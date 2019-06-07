Remains of former 'Mickey Mouse Club' actor found in Oregon

(Reuters) - The body of former actor Dennis Day, who was a member of popular 1950s television show “The Mickey Mouse Club,” has been identified in Oregon almost a year after he was reported missing, his family said.

Day, 76, was identified from remains found in April at the Phoenix, Oregon, home he shared with his husband, the family said in a Facebook statement on Thursday.

The remains “have been officially identified as our beloved brother and uncle Dennis Day,” the statement said. “The cause of death is under investigation by the Oregon State Police.”

Day’s husband had reported him missing in July 2018.

He appeared on the “The Mickey Mouse Club” in 1956 and 1957 and then quit professional acting.

“The Mickey Mouse Club,” a variety show started by Walt Disney that featured teens performing song and dance numbers, helped launch the careers of Annette Funicello and Cubby O’Brien.