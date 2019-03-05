Promoting 'Dumbo' in Mexico, actor Danny DeVito unhurt after fall

Actor Danny DeVito is pictured after tripping on a step leading to the stage during the promotion of Disney's new movie "Dumbo", in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Actor Danny DeVito gamely carried on with a promotional stop in Mexico for Disney’s new “Dumbo” movie on Tuesday after falling as he walked to a small stage, photographers capturing the moment with a frenzy of clicks.

DeVito, the diminutive 74-year-old film and television star, appeared shaken but unhurt after tripping on a step leading to the stage for a news conference. He remained face-down on the floor for a few moments until he was helped to his feet.

“Don’t print that picture!” DeVito joked afterward.

The actor and filmmaker was promoting Disney’s new live-action film “Dumbo,” set for release in U.S. theaters later this month and based on the animated 1941 movie of the same name.

DeVito plays circus owner Max Medici in the film directed by Tim Burton that tells the story of a ridiculed baby elephant whose ears are so big he can fly.