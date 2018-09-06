FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cranberries singer O'Riordan drowned due to alcohol intoxication: inquest

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death on Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, after hearing on Thursday she had died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, media reported.

FILE PHOTO: Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan, former lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, performs on stage during a concert in Tirana, early June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Arben Celi /File Photo

The 46-year-old singer was found submerged in the bathtub in her London hotel room in January after drinking an excessive amount of alcohol, expert witnesses told Westminster Coroner’s Court, Ireland’s RTE television and Britain’s Sky News reported.

O’Riordan, whose distinctive and powerful voice underpinned the group’s rapid rise in the early 1990s, had been in London on a recording trip ahead of a planned tour.

O’Riordan, whose hits with The Cranberries such as “Linger” and “Zombie” catapulted her to fame as a shy 22-year-old, was the voice of her generation, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in January.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Stephen Addison

