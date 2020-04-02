Breakingviews - Mr. Whatever It Takes is Italy’s post-corona card

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi reacts during a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt, Germany, October 24, 2019.

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Super Mario has a role to play in Italy’s healing process. As European Central Bank chief, Mario Draghi saved the euro in 2012 with monetary policy magic and prevented an Italian default. As the country risks crumbling under the costs of the spiralling coronavirus epidemic, Draghi’s name has emerged as either the next premier or president. He shouldn’t rush into the job just yet.

Faced with the world’s worst Covid-19 death toll and a deepening economic crisis, high-debt Italy could really do with some fiscal help from its euro zone partners. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has argued for joint bonds to support the fight against the pandemic. But his wobbly government, which includes the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement as a key partner, does not enjoy strong European Union credibility.

If EU states fail to offer concrete help, Italy may struggle to finance the country’s recovery from a crisis that Goldman Sachs analysts estimate could shrink GDP by nearly 12% this year. This would create tensions in bond markets and potentially re-open the debt crisis that threatened the single currency back in 2011-12.

To prevent this scenario, some in Rome are looking to Draghi. There are a few ways he can support hard-hit Italy, and the single currency. Italy could, for instance, ask him to use his moral standing as euro saviour to openly campaign for support. If Conte, who enjoys popular support, were somehow to agree to step aside to let Draghi lead a national unity executive, this might reassure EU partners that Italy will not disregard its debt obligations.

Precipitating a political crisis now, however, may not be in Italy’s best interest. For one, there’s no certainty the Italian parliament, which comprises many radical and anti-EU lawmakers, would rally behind the former central banker and agree to make fiscal sacrifices. If the economic situation became too painful, politicians would quickly turn against Draghi, similar to the fate that befell Mario Monti’s technocratic administration once the debt crisis subsided. And a bad political showing now would dent Draghi’s chances of becoming Italian president in 2022, a job that carries a seven-year term.

While involving Draghi would certainly reinforce Rome’s international standing, Italy must play its best anti-virus card carefully.