FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wrestler turned actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson receives star on Walk of Fame
Sections
Featured
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Politics
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Exclusive
Business
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
Future of Money
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 14, 2017 / 3:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wrestler turned actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson receives star on Walk of Fame

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson paid tribute to his family on Wednesday as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Actor Dwayne Johnson poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The ‘Jumanji’ actor, one of the highest paid in Hollywood, struggled to get through his speech with fans chanting “Rocky”, a reference to his wrestling moniker.

Johnson, 45, recognized those who helped him in his career, including girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is pregnant with their second child.

“You don’t have success alone. You don’t do it alone,” he said. “It takes a team so I‘m so grateful right now to recognize a few people in my life and it is just a few and they are here who without them there would be no me.”

After thanking the crowd, he recounted his favorite quote that he first discovered as a 15-year old - “It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice.”

Johnson’s star, the 2,624th to be awarded, is next to the stars of World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon and muppet Kermit the Frog.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.