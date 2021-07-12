Factbox: Eight quotes by and about former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards

(Reuters) - Edwin Edwards, the corruption-tainted, quick-witted former governor of Louisiana who served four terms until he went to prison in 2002, died on Monday at age 93.

FILE PHOTO: Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards announces his run for congress in Baton Rouge, Louisiana March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

He was known for his brash confidence and colorful style. Here are eight quotes by and about Edwards:

* During a successful election campaign for governor in 1983, he boasted, “The only way I can lose this election is if I’m caught in bed with either a dead girl or a live boy.”

* In the 2000 trial that resulted in his corruption conviction, a prosecutor asked Edwards if he was lying on the stand.

“No,” Edwards responded, “and if I were, you’ve got to assume I wouldn’t be telling you.”

* A Louisiana voter once explained why she would vote for Edwards by saying: “He’s crooked but he’s an honest crook.”

* A rival for the governor’s job had a reputation for being deliberate and Edwards described him as being so slow that “he takes an hour and a half to watch ‘60 Minutes.’”

* Commenting on Louisiana’s economic downturn during the 1983 campaign, Edwards told voters that if they did not re-elect him “there’ll be nothing left to steal.”

* After being convicted, Edwards said: “I have lived 72 years of my life within the system and I will live the rest of my life within the system.”

* When Edwards ran for a congressional seat in 2014 after finishing his prison sentence, Republican opponent Garret Graves said, “To do opposition research on someone like Edwards would be a complete waste of time and money. He admits to everything.”

* After losing that 2014 election, a reporter asked Edwards about his future. “I’m going home to get some sleep,” he said. When pressed about his long-term plans, Edwards responded, “Well, I’ll wake up and have breakfast.”