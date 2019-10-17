Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, chair of U.S. House oversight committee, has died

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks with reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump about prescription drug prices at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

(Reuters) - Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee, has died aged 68, his office said on Thursday.

Cummings’ committee is the main investigative committee in the House of Representatives and is involved in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.

“At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday October 17, 2019, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07) passed away at John Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said in a statement.

The statement said that more information would be released later Thursday. Reuters could not immediately reach his representatives for further details.

Cummings was first elected to office in 1996, and has served as chair of his committee since January after the Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives in 2018.

He was previously treated for heart and knee issues, CBS News reported.