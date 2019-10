FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks with reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump about prescription drug prices at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

(Reuters) - Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, 68, a Democrat and Chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, has died - CNN and other media reported early Thursday.

He was deeply involved in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a Republican. There was no information immediately available on the cause of death.