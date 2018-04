PRAGUE (Reuters) - Oscar-winning director Milos Forman, known for works such as “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest,” has died at the age of 86, Czech news agency CTK reported on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Czech director Milos Forman talks after being presented with the 'Giraldillo' award for his life-long career achievements at Sevilla Festival Film in Seville, Spain November 6, 2004. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/File photo

The Czech-American director died on Friday in the United States after a short illness, his wife, Martina, told CTK.