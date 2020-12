France's Giscard died from complications linked to COVID-19: foundation

FILE PHOTO: Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing attends the World Nuclear Exhibition 2014 (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear energy sector, in Le Bourget, near Paris October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French president Valery Giscard d’Estaing died on Wednesday from complications linked to COVID-19, his foundation said.

“In accordance with his wishes, his funeral will take place in the strictest family intimacy,” the Foundation Valery Giscard d’Estaing said on Twitter.

Giscard was admitted to hospital in September with respiratory problems. He recovered but was re-admitted in mid-November. He was 94.