French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France December 2, 2020. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) to pay tribute to former President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, his office said.

Giscard d’Estaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise French society in the 1970s, died on Wednesday at the age of 94 after contracting COVID-19.