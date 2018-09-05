FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
September 5, 2018 / 4:12 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Actor Jeff Goldblum surprises London commuters with piano performance

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has faced dinosaurs and aliens in his movie franchises, but on Wednesday he showed off a very different skill - playing jazz music.

FILE PHOTO: The 75th Venice International Film Festival - photocall for the movie "The Mountain" competing in the Venezia 75 section - Venice, Italy, August 30, 2018 - Actor Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

The “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day” actor surprised commuters at London’s St Pancras International train station by performing music from his forthcoming jazz album on a public piano.

Crowds gathered around the 65-year-old, who recorded “The Capitol Studios Sessions” with his band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and they applauded his solo performance.

The album is released in November.

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.