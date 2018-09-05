Actor Jeff Goldblum surprises London commuters with piano performance

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has faced dinosaurs and aliens in his movie franchises, but on Wednesday he showed off a very different skill - playing jazz music.

FILE PHOTO: The 75th Venice International Film Festival - photocall for the movie "The Mountain" competing in the Venezia 75 section - Venice, Italy, August 30, 2018 - Actor Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

The “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day” actor surprised commuters at London’s St Pancras International train station by performing music from his forthcoming jazz album on a public piano.

Crowds gathered around the 65-year-old, who recorded “The Capitol Studios Sessions” with his band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and they applauded his solo performance.

The album is released in November.