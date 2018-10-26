FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 26, 2018 / 11:11 AM / in 3 hours

Asked about Green knighthood, UK PM's spokeswoman says committee constantly reviews evidence

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s honors committee constantly reviews evidence, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday when asked whether businessman Philip Green should be stripped of his knighthood.

“The committee is independent ... they are constantly reviewing evidence in relation to matters like this,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

Retail billionaire Green, one of Britain’s most prominent businessmen, was named in parliament on Thursday as having taken legal action to try to prevent publication of allegations of sexual harassment against him.

In a statement, Green denied having broken the law and said his businesses fully investigated employee grievances.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.