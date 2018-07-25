Guy Molinari, Republican voice in Democratic New York, dead at 89

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Guy Molinari, a New York Republican who stood out in a city run by Democrats as a congressman, borough president and state lawmaker, died on Wednesday at 89, the Staten Island Republican Party said.

FILE PHOTO: Former Staten Island borough president Guy Molinari, arrives at federal court in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., April 3, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen/File Photo

Molinari served nine years in Congress before serving as State Island borough president form 1990 through 2001. In that role, he forged a close alliance with fellow Republican and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and he oversaw the elimination of fares for the Staten Island Ferry, which links the borough to Manhattan.

“Guy was, simply stated, a larger-than-life figure here on the Island and throughout New York,” Staten Island Republican Chairman Brendan Lantry said on the party’s Facebook page. “He was a mentor to dozens of young, eager Republicans who have risen up the ranks over the years.”

Molinari’s daughter, Susan, succeeded him in Congress in 1990, holding the seat for seven years.