Gwyneth Paltrow counter-sues Utah man over ski collision, seeks $1

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow on Wednesday counter-sued a retired optometrist who went to court against her over a 2016 ski slope collision in Utah, saying he caused the crash and was seeking to exploit her fame and fortune three years later.

Paltrow, 46, seeks a symbolic $1 in damages from Terry Sanderson, 72, who sued her last month for $3.1 million in Summit County District Court in Utah over the Feb. 26, 2016, incident at Deer Valley Resort in Park City.

“Resolution of this counter claim will demonstrate that Plaintiff (Sanderson) ran into Ms. Paltrow and nonetheless blamed her for it in an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth,” attorneys for the actress wrote in the 18-page complaint.

Attorneys for Sanderson could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters on Wednesday afternoon.

Sanderson announced his lawsuit against Paltrow at a news conference last month in Salt Lake City, saying that he was skiing on a beginner slope when he heard a “hysterical scream” from behind before he was struck between the shoulder blades by the actress.

The retired eye doctor, who said he had skied for more than 30 years, said he suffered four broken ribs and a traumatic brain injury from the blow, which had left him with short-term memory loss.Sanderson also claimed that Paltrow skied off without a word following the impact, in violation of a local ordinance requiring skiers involved in a collision to stop and help the injured.

In her counter-suit, Paltrow alleged that it was Sanderson who struck her from behind, delivering a “body blow.” The actress said that during the brief encounter, Sanderson apologized and assured her that he was not hurt.

Paltrow, who won the 1998 best actress Academy Award for her role in “Shakespeare in Love,” is also known for her Goop website and store promoting healthy eating and stress-free living.