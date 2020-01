Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Harvey Weinstein was charged on Monday with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey said.