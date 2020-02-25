Trump praises conviction of Weinstein over sexual assault, rape

Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial at the New York Criminal Court in New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW DEHLI (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the conviction of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein over sexual assault and rape was a victory that sent a strong message.

Trump spoke at in a news conference concluding his two-day trip to India. On Monday, Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping a onetime aspiring actress. [nL2N2AO0DW]