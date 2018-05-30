FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 9:50 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Film producer Harvey Weinstein indicted for rape: Manhattan prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Film producer Harvey Weinstein stands with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman (L) inside Manhattan Criminal Court during his arraignment in Manhattan in New York, U.S., May 25, 2018. Steven Hirsch/Pool via REUTERS

Weinstein’s indictment by a grand jury follows his arrest and court appearance last Friday. Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women, with some allegations dating back decades.

He has denied having had nonconsensual sex.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Grant McCool

