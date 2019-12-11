Harvey Weinstein posts new bond to ensure he won't flee sexual assault trial

Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits the the New York Supreme Court in New York, U.S., December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Harvey Weinstein agreed to post additional security to ensure he will not flee a criminal sexual assault case brought by New York prosecutors, who had sought to increase his bail after he allegedly failed to wear his electronic ankle monitor.

Prosecutors had sought $5 million bail for the former Hollywood producer rather than the original $1 million, but Justice James Burke of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan agreed to let Weinstein post a $2 million insurance bond.

Weinstein, 67, used a walker to enter the courthouse. His lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said he is expected to have back surgery on Thursday.

A trial is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020, and Weinstein could face life in prison if convicted on the top counts.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he sexually assaulted two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013.

He has also denied allegations by roughly 70 women of sexual misconduct dating back decades, saying any contact was consensual.

The insurance bond will be insured by Weinstein’s original bail and some other assets, his lawyer said.