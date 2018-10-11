Harvey Weinstein wins dismissal of one criminal charge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York judge on Thursday dismissed one of the six criminal charges against movie producer Harvey Weinstein after prosecutors said they could not oppose the dismissal in light of information they had learned while investigating the case.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Supreme Court in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The dismissed charge concerns an alleged sexual assault of a woman by Weinstein in 2004. Five other charges, involving alleged assaults of two other women, remain in the case in Manhattan criminal court. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said he would seek dismissal of the remaining charges as well.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone following accusations by more than 70 women, mostly young actresses and other women employed in the movie business, of sexual misconduct, including rape, dating back decades.

The accusations led to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women publicly accuse powerful men in business, politics and entertainment of sexual harassment and abuse.

As the accusations against Weinstein mounted, his company Weinstein Co fired him and filed for bankruptcy, and he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Through his company and Miramax, Weinstein won plaudits and awards for movies including “Shakespeare in Love,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The King’s Speech.”