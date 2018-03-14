Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76 - Press Association

(Reuters) - British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76, the U.K. Press Association reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesman for the family.

FILE PHOTO: British scientist and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking attends a launch event for a new award for science communication, called the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, in London, Britain December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo