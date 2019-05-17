Factbox: Selected works of architect I.M. Pei

FILE PHOTO: Tourists stand in front of the Louvre Pyramid designed by Chinese-born U.S. Architect Ieoh Ming Pei in Paris, France, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - I.M. Pei, whose modern designs and high-profile projects made him one of the best-known and most prolific architects of the 20th century, has died, the New York Times reported on Thursday. He was 102.

Some of his better-known works included:

* National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado: Finished in the early 1960s, it sits on a mesa above Boulder with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop.

* Green Building at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts: A 21-story academic building at Pei’s alma mater opened in 1964.

* John F. Kennedy Library in Dorchester, Massachusetts: Set on a former landfill site overlooking the ocean, the late president’s wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, played a major role in selecting Pei for the job in the mid-1960s. It was dedicated in 1979.

* Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong: One of the most prominent skyscrapers on the Hong Kong skyline, the 72-story building was the tallest in Asia when it was completed in 1989.

* Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland: Opened in 1995, it features a tower and glass pyramid on the shores of Lake Erie.

* East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington: Opened in 1978 to house modern artworks.

* Renovation of Louvre Museum in Paris: Pei created a 70-foot (21 m) glass pyramid as the entrance to the museum, which drew the hostility of many French who thought it clashed with the classical style of the rest of the facility. It made its debut in 1993 and Pei considered it the most difficult job of his career.